Billlie's Moon Sua to take temporary break from group activities due to health reasons

Billlie member Moon Sua announced to take a temporary pause from all her activities with the group. On September 12, her agency released an official statement regarding her break and informed her that it was due to her health condition. The agency said for the time being Billlie will work as a five-member group since member Suhyeon is also on a temporary hiatus and they will inform when Moon Sua is ready to return.

Mytic Story's statement about Moon Sua's break

"Hello, This is Mystic Story. First and foremost, we would want to convey our heartfelt gratitude to the fans who have always supported and loved Billlie. We'd like to let you know that our artist, Billlie member Moon Sua, will be temporarily pausing her activities owing to health concerns. We appeal for your patience because the decision was made because she needs adequate rest and stability for the time being. Billlie's official schedule will be held with five members, Haram, Haruna, Sean, Siyun, and Tsuki, for the time being, and we will let you know when Moon Sua returns. We apologize for the unexpected news and will do all possible to restore the artist's health. Please cheer for our artist so that she can recover quickly and meet the fans in good health. Thank you."

Moon Sua's recent activities

Moon Sua is a rapper of the K-pop girl group Billlie. Previously she halted her activities for a while due to the sudden demise of her brother and ASTRO member Moonbin in April. The singer returned as MC on Show Champion with her fellow members Tsuki and Woo!Ah! member Nana on June 14. However, given her condition, the singer will be taking a break to focus on her health and speedy recovery.

Billlie's recent activities

Previously member Suhyeon had also halted her activities due to health reasons. On June 15, the agency released a statement regarding her schedule and said that the idol would be taking a temporary halt from all activities following the opinions of an expert regarding her health conditions. Currently, Suhyeon and Moon Sua both are on a hiatus.

