BinJin Baby: Crash Landing on You fame couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin welcome their first child

Birth of the baby Star couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin became parents to a baby boy on November 27 as confirmed by her agency which also shared an update on the child and the mother’s health. The update revealed that the baby boy and Son Ye Jin were doing okay.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin

The couple first confirmed their relationship in early January 2021 revealing that they were dating since March 2020. The same-aged couple has been a fan favourite following their roles as Ri Jeong Hyuk and Yoon Seri in the globally famous K-drama ‘Crash Landing on You’. It was their second time working together following a film, ‘The Negotiation’, in 2018.

Marriage

In February 2022, the two confirmed their plans of getting married and wed in a ceremony dubbed ‘Wedding of the century’ by many, in March 2022 in the presence of their family and close acquaintances. In June 2022, Son Ye Jin announced her pregnancy through another post on her Instagram confirming it. Hyun Bin has since spoken little about his then-upcoming fatherhood and thanked the people for their continued support. Fans of the two have been ecstatic to learn of each new development in their lives and witness the growth of the couple.