Bipasha Basu drops cutesy PIC with daughter Devi as she wishes fans Shubho Bijoya

It is yet another day and yet another sweet saga of new mom Bipasha Basu and her daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover. Today, the entire nation is immersed in the celebration of the holy festival of Dussehra. While several Bollywood celebs gave a peek into their celebration, the Bachna Ae Haseeno actress posted an adorable photo with her little munchkin as she wished her fans and followers on the occasion of Shubho Bijoya.

Bipasha Basu shares cutesy post with daughter Devi extending her Shubho Bijoya wishes

Today, on October 24, on the occasion of Dussehra, Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram story and shared a series of stories with her little daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover. In the stories, she wished her fans and followers on Bijoya festival.

In one of the photos, she can be seen holding up her little munchkin, Devi in the air. The actress flashes a sweet smile, looking at her daughter. The glow on her face is totally unmissable. She wrote, “Shubho Bijoya (accompanied by a red heart and folded hand emoji)."

In another photo, the actress shared a small video clip of her daughter as she enjoys her time.

In a photo shared, the actress, dressed in her traditional best was seen in a Rani pink ethnic floral outfit. The suit had a white floral border while her little one looked aww-so-cute in a yellow-purple skirt and top.

Bipasha Basu along with her husband, Karan Singh Grover, and daughter Devi visited the Puja pandal

Just a couple of days back, Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover along with their daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover were seen visiting a pandal in Mumbai for the Durga puja. Dressed in their traditional best, the actress looked stunning in a beautiful banarasi saree.

For the occasion, the actress was seen in a green saree with a gold border paired with a pink colored blouse. She tied her hair in a high bun with a center partition and wrapped a beautiful gajra around it. The actress accessorized her look with heavy earrings and immaculate makeup with a pink bindi.

Her husband, on the other hand, Karan Singh Grover opted for a white kurta pajama set. Their little munchkin, daughter Devi was also seen in a pink banarasi lehenga choli set. In the video, shared by the actress, she was seen introducing little kiddo with the festivities and the idols at the pandal.

She had captioned the post, “Durga Durga (accompanied by a folded hand emojis). Have a look:

As a matter of fact, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s love blossomed on the sets of Alone. The two later got married in the year 2016.

