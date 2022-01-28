Birthday girl Shruti Haasan drops poster of web series ‘Bestseller’ with Mithun Chakraborty

Shruti Haasan is celebrating her birthday today and on this special day, she has given a sweet surprise to her fans. The actress has shared the poster of her upcoming series titled ‘Bestseller’. The series is an adaptation of Ravi Subramanian’s novel, The Bestseller She Wrote. To note, the actress will be reuniting with Mithun Chakraborty after 12 years. They had first worked together in Shruti’s debut movie, the 2009 action-thriller, Luck. The series will be releasing on Amazon Prime and on February 18.

Sharing the poster on her official Twitter handle, Shruti writes, “Yahan kitaab aur kirdar dono ki hai apni hi kahani. #BestsellerOnPrime,newseries,Feb 18.” The poster features Shruti, clad in normal kurta paired with jeans, Gauahar Khan, Mithun Chakraborty sitting on a chair and Arjun Bajwa. The Ravi Subramanian novel as reported is a story about love, betrayal and redemption. It revolves around the protagonists – Aditya Kapoor who is a banker and a best seller author, and Shreya Kaushik who is a student and wants to aspire to become the best-selling author.

Aditya is being played by Arjan Bajwa while Shruti Hassan is essaying the role of Shreya. However, the other details are kept under wrap.

Check out the tweet here:

Shruti was quoted saying about the veteran actor, “He is very encouraging and wonderful to talk to as well. It was really nice to reconnect with him again. I had learnt a lot just while watching him during Luck, and because I have been in the industry for so long, what I learnt and picked up from him is even more valuable to me now.”

