Bitter Sweet Hell starring Kim Hee Sun and Lee Hye Young: Release date, time, cast, plot, where to watch and more

Bitter Sweet Hell is all geared up to release this May. Fans anticipate the release of the series as talented actresses Kim Hee Sun and Lee Hye Young take on the main roles in this thriller. It tells the story of a wife and a mother-in-law who come to face each other's secrets. Here is everything you need to know prior to Bitter Sweet Hell's release.

Release date

Bitter Sweet Hell is all set to premiere on May 24, 2024. The twelfth, the last episode will air on June 29.

Where to watch

The drama will be airing on MBC.

Time

Episodes will be broadcast every Friday and Saturday at 9:50 pm KST which is 6:20 pm IST. It will take over the slot occupied by Chief Detective 1958.

Genre

Bitter Sweet Hell is a thriller comedy.

Plot

The story of Bitter Sweet Hell revolves around a psychological counsellor and her mother-in-law who strive to solve the mystery and protect their family.

No Young Won is a well-known psychologist who has a perfect life in every sense. She is married to Jae Jin who is a successful surgeon. He is a kind and mature man who is a good person and a father. Although her life may seem good, she and her mother-in-law Hong Sa Gang frequently get into fights. Hong Sa Gang is a mystery book writer. Moreover, Jae Jin is having an affair with Lee Se Na.

Soon their world comes crumbling down when a blackmailer comes after her career. She and her mother-in-law take matters into their own hands and try to solve the mystery.

Cast

Kim Hee Sun, Lee Hye Young, Kim Nam Hee, Yeonwoo, DKZ's Jaechan and Kwon Hae Hyo take on the main roles in the drama.

Kim Hee Sun is a talented South Korean actress who made her debut in 1993 with the drama Dinosaur Teacher. Her first role in a film was in 1997 with Repechage. In 2007, she tied the knot with businessman Park Ju Young and they have a daughter together. The actress is known for her roles in hits like Tomorrow, Alice, Woman of Dignity and more. She will be appearing in the upcoming 2024 film A Legend.

Lee Hye Young is the daughter of the famous late director Lee Man Hee. The actress debuted in 1984 with the film Between the Knees. Her first drama role was in 1989 with the series And So Flows History. She is known for her roles in Boys Over Flowers, Lawless Lawyer, Kill Heel and more. She will be appearing in the upcoming 2024 film A Traveller's Needs.

Crew

Lee Dong Hyun who has also created Tempted, Less than Evil, Doctor Lawyer and more dramas, and Kim Seung Woo who has worked on Bring Me Home have directed this project. The script has been written by Nam Ji Yeon who is known for writing So I Married an Anti-Fan.

Other details

The early working title of the series was Gaslighting. The literal translation of the series is Our Home.

