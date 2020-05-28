BJP MLA Nandkishor Gurjar urges Virat Kohli to divorce Anushka Sharma for producing Paatal Lok
Anushka Sharma, as a producer, has chosen to bankroll projects that are creatively unconventional with the recent example being Paatal Lok. Venturing into the OTT platform and already establishing her mark with the crime drama proves why Anushka has a good eye for scripts. Paatal Lok has turned out to be a giant success due to its crisp storytelling and stellar performances by the likes of Jaideep Ahlawat and Neeraj Kabi. However, there has been some backlash that the web series is receiving as well.
Besides being in legal trouble with the Gorkha community for allegedly hurting Nepali sentiments, BJP MLA Nandkishore Gurjar also has beef with Paatal Lok as well. Since his picture was used during one of the sequences, Nankishore believes that the series put him in the bad light while promoting communal disharmony. A complaint has been filed against Anushka under the National Security Act by Gurjar. Taking things a step further, the MLA has asked Anushka's husband and Indian cricket skipper, Virat Kohli, to divorce Sharma for producing Paatal Lok.
"Virat Kohli desh bhakt hai, desh ke liye khele hai. Anushka ko talak de dena chahiye [Virat Kohli is a patriot and has represented India. He should divorce Anushka," Nandkishore told Newsroom Post.
What do you have to say about BJP MLA Nandkishore Gurjar's comment on Virushka? Let us know your views in the comments section below.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Jaideep Ahlawat CONFIRMS Paatal Lok creator Sudip Sharma has already begun scripting Season 2
Meanwhile, Anushka, who is overwhelmed by the love that Paatal Lok is receiving from fans and critics alike, spoke to PTI about a season 2 possibility in the future. "You have to wait and watch to know more about season two. I don’t want to divulge too much but let’s just say it’s quite possible. It’s too early to talk about it but yes if Amazon is willing to do it, definitely there will be a second season. We have always stayed true to stories that we want to tell and we will continue to do that. We hope for similar appreciation in the future as well." Sharma teased to PTI.
Anonymous 19 minutes ago
Heights of stupidity! Maybe MLA’s family should abandon him instead as he is clearly brainless
Anonymous 31 minutes ago
Why are people so intolerant that too politicians in India who conveniently forget they live in a democracy. It's ok if you don't agree with the political views or message of a work of fiction but you have no right to personally attack people like this!!!
Anonymous 34 minutes ago
These politicians are idiots. This MLA went to the police station to file a for against Anushka without wearing a mask and he has no rights to talk about their personal lives. This clearly shows gender discrimination in our country. Why should a man divorce his wife. The series only potrays reality which cannot be digested y our BJP politicians who are more interested in this rather than handling covid-19 crisis. Since Anushka is one of the few female producers and independent woman in our country these politicians are trying to push her back and let her down again showing gender inequality. Would they do the same thing if it was a male producer would the politician ask his wife to take divorce from the male producer? Sounds debate right!! Can't our county allow good content to be produced which can win Oscars or stay with the same romantic musical movies always with a male as a hero and a female as his love interest. Wonder when will our society become more liberal like Europe or United states ? On behalf of all these BJP bhakts who trend wrong stuff and the politicians I apologize to Anushka and virat . Shame on such people who can only troll others and insult them. We love you Anushka