BJP MLA Nandkishor Gurjar urges Virat Kohli to divorce Anushka Sharma for producing Paatal Lok

BJP MLA Nandkishor Gurjar, who is miffed with Anushka Sharma for his picture being used in Paatal Lok, has asked Virat Kohli to divorce the Zero star as he represents India. Read below to know more about what the UP MLA had to share on the same.

Anushka Sharma, as a producer, has chosen to bankroll projects that are creatively unconventional with the recent example being Paatal Lok. Venturing into the OTT platform and already establishing her mark with the crime drama proves why Anushka has a good eye for scripts. Paatal Lok has turned out to be a giant success due to its crisp storytelling and stellar performances by the likes of Jaideep Ahlawat and Neeraj Kabi. However, there has been some backlash that the web series is receiving as well.

Besides being in legal trouble with the Gorkha community for allegedly hurting Nepali sentiments, BJP MLA Nandkishore Gurjar also has beef with Paatal Lok as well. Since his picture was used during one of the sequences, Nankishore believes that the series put him in the bad light while promoting communal disharmony. A complaint has been filed against Anushka under the National Security Act by Gurjar. Taking things a step further, the MLA has asked Anushka's husband and Indian cricket skipper, Virat Kohli, to divorce Sharma for producing Paatal Lok.

"Virat Kohli desh bhakt hai, desh ke liye khele hai. Anushka ko talak de dena chahiye [Virat Kohli is a patriot and has represented India. He should divorce Anushka," Nandkishore told Newsroom Post.

Meanwhile, Anushka, who is overwhelmed by the love that Paatal Lok is receiving from fans and critics alike, spoke to PTI about a season 2 possibility in the future. "You have to wait and watch to know more about season two. I don’t want to divulge too much but let’s just say it’s quite possible. It’s too early to talk about it but yes if Amazon is willing to do it, definitely there will be a second season. We have always stayed true to stories that we want to tell and we will continue to do that. We hope for similar appreciation in the future as well." Sharma teased to PTI.

