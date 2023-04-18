BL drama You Make Me Dance and Oasis star Choo Young Woo offered role in Severe Trauma Center with Ju Ji Hoon

South Korean actor Choo Young Woo has been on the right path to growing his fandom with versatile roles and it looks like the star might just have picked his next. On April 18, it was reported that Choo Young Woo has been approached to join the lineup of the medical drama ‘Severe Trauma Center: Golden Hour’. His agency, J,WIDE COMPANY, responded to the reports about receiving the offer and stated that the actor is currently considering his appearance.

Severe Trauma Center: Golden Hour Storyline

The story revolves around doctor Baek Kang Hyuk who is not only a genius surgeon but also a novice professor. He gets appointed as the center director at a Severe Trauma Center, where Baek Kang Hyuk alongside his other colleagues tries to save serious trauma patients. He begins developing a team to handle the trauma patients and faces several hurdles. The drama will capture the team’s struggles.

About Severe Trauma Center: Golden Hour cast

Actor Choo Young Woo has been offered the role of Yang Jae Won who is the only son in a family full of doctors. He earns a scholarship to enter medical school at the top of the program in his first semester. Previously, late last year, it was reported that actor Ju Ji Hoon is considering the offer for the lead role of doctor Baek Kang Hyuk who will lead the trauma team. However, there has been no update on if he has confirmed the role.

About Choo Young Woo

The young actor is one of the most promising ones in the new set of faces to catch the attention of K-drama fans. Making his acting debut in the Korean BL (Boys’ Love) drama ‘You Make Me Dance’, his career has only seen an upward climb. Some of his appearances include in shows like ‘Police University’, and ‘School 2021’. However, our favourite continues to be his contribution to ‘Once Upon a Small Town’ alongside Red Velvet member Joy. Choo Young Woo currently stars as Choi Chul Woong in the periodic melodrama ‘Oasis’ with Jang Dong Yoon and Seol In Ah.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat