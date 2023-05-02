Black Knight character posters OUT: Kim Woo Bin, Song Seung Heon, Kang Yoo Seok, Esom look grim

'Black Knight' is dawning upon us! The highly anticipated show has been the talk of the town thanks to its intense storyline and star cast. Now, Netflix has dropped posters for its four main characters, raising the anticipation for the series once again. Kim Woo Bin, Song Seung Heon, Kang Yoo Seok and Esom star in the interesting posters, which showcase the definitive attributes of the characters.

Black Knight character posters

Kim Woo Bin takes charge once again as the delivery man ‘5-8’ in the first poster. With a hand on the respiratory mask providing oxygen to him, the star stares right ahead with a sharp look in his eyes. Song Seung Heon plays the role of the only heir of the infamous Cheonmyeong Group, named Ryu Seok. His poster has the conglomerate’s name plastered on it, while he poses with neatly styled hair and contempt in his eyes.

Kang Yoo Seok as Sawol is next with a worried look in his eyes as his face is hidden under a mask. Splinters and dust fly around him with ‘refugee’ written across his poster. Esom as Seolah is the last one. Dressed in her military uniform, her ‘soldier’ tag can be seen on the poster as she looks straight ahead unwavering.

About Black Knight

Set in the future of 2071 when the world has desertified due to excessive pollution, the dystopian story of Black Knight is essentially the fight between good and evil. Doing everything he and his colleagues can, ‘5-8’, the legendary deliveryman faces off against the people of the Cheonmyeong Group, especially its leader, Ryu Seok, who has made oxygen a means of business and has used it as his weapon to dictate people.

Sawol will be inspired by ‘5-8’, aiming to become a deliveryman himself. He is a refugee who has been saved by Seol Ah, who thinks of him as her family, going to extreme lengths to protect him. What follows is a series of complicated political steps that aim to uproot the refugees in an area that the Cheonmyeong Group wishes to redevelop.

Black Knight is set to premiere on May 12 on Netflix.

