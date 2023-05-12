Black Knight Early Review: Kim Woo Bin goes all out, Song Seung Heon villainizes, Kang You Seok breaks through

Name: Black Knight

Premiere date: 12 May 2023

Cast: Kim Woo Bin, Song Seung Heon, Kang You Seok, Esom

Director: Cho Ui Seok

Writer: Cho Ui Seok (Based on Lee Yoon Gyun's webtoon Delivery Knight)

Genre: Sci-fi, action, Dystopian

No. of Episodes: 6

Where to watch: Netflix

Black Knight Storyline

Set in 2017 when the world has desertified due to the collision of a comet with Earth. Now, rampant with air pollution that has killed millions and left only 1 per cent of the population alive, the show brings the division of classes among people and the fight for survival in a dystopian world. Kim Woo Bin stars as ‘5-8’, a legendary deliveryman among the commoners for his acts of service. Song Seung Heon donnes the hat of Ryu Seok, a chaebol heir whose father has designed a world of oxygen-controlled living. Kang You Seok embodies Yoon Sa Wol, a refugee who dreams of becoming a deliveryman and envies 5-8’s skills. He is housed by Seol Ah, played by Esom, a major in the intelligence sector of the military, who takes care of him.

Initial opinion on Black Knight

The show remained mysterious until the day of premiere with only little to nothing exposed about the position of the characters and their roles in the dystopian world. It made us curious if this was another failed marketing attempt or in fact a Pandora’s Box that would unfurl once you tune in. Kim Woo Bin’s standing as the leading man excited us and the least to say would be that he delivered, and how (pun intended). Song Seung Heon’s introduction as Ryu Seok is that of a man with a disregard for human life and only aiming towards his own greedy ambitions however we’ve not made up our minds on completely disliking him so far. Kang You Seok is the rightful star of ‘Black Knight’. As Yoon Sa Wol, he’s committed to his cause and deters his made-up family from taking any steps for his sake. Esom as Seol Ah has only done so much to pique our interest in her character.

The goods

Roh Yoon Seo! We cannot miss out on mentioning just how excited we were about her presence on the show. Though brief, her character brings a vibrant addition with her girl-next-door vibes. We’ve been fond of all her portrayals so far and this one is no different. The cinematography of the show was one we were hoping would not disappoint and it’s safe to say that it is very on point and takes you right in with blaring sand storms and dark scenes with little visibility. The constant audio fluctuations depending on the scenario and if the characters were conversing with a respirator are wonderfully done! Kang You Seok was surely the best role out of all, and we're going to continue to look forward to his growth.

The bads

We could not find many to be honest. Esom’s character does not come off as strong or influential at first, though we’re hoping it would change towards the central portion of the show. If we were to absolutely nitpick, Song Seong Heon’s hairstyle seemed out of place and bothered us with how it seemed too outlandish, but we’re guessing that was intended, to give him an antagonist touch probably.

Final Review

Unlike what we were dreading about the characters not being built in depth or an offbeat portrayal that would stray from the central plot of the show, it managed to surprise us with interesting bits through and through. A complete win for the cast and crew to have put this into action and brought the webtoon to life. We look forward to immersign ourselves in the world of ‘Black Knight’ over the weekend. Well done!

