Black Knight First Poster OUT: Kim Woo Bin is the star deliveryman trying to survive in an apocalyptic world

‘Black Knight’ is an upcoming Netflix original series that is set in an apocalyptic world where air pollution has taken over. Only respiratory masks can let people survive. Now new content has given the first official peek into the thrilling story that awaits the viewers in the former of the first poster. The show has a promising cast lineup including Kim Woo Bin, Esom, Song Seung Heon and Kang You Seok.

Black Knight poster

The first official poster has been placed against a very believable and visual backdrop of a world filled with rubble from all sides. With waning livelihood, broken infrastructure and nowhere to go, it has become a cutthroat world in its true sense. The poster shows a delivery truck standing in the midst of it all. A delivery man can be seen walking away from it with a sealed and protected package in his hand, probably off to delivery. The delivery man, believed to be actor Kim Woo Bin’s character ‘5-8’, will act as the saviour of them all. The hero of the story, a respiratory mask lies at the front, acting as the true regulator. The poster reads, “A world controlled by oxygen”.

About Black Knight

The series unfolds in 2071 where survival is made possible only with the use of respirators. A legendary delivery agent who goes by the name 5-8, played by Kim Woo Bin, will face off against the evil. The Black Knight himself will be approached by Sa Wol, a refugee who wishes to become a delivery knight himself after learning of the 5-8’s extraordinary fighting skills and envies him. The deserted land with only 1 per cent of the population in action, still breathes with people like Song Seung Heon’s Ryu Seok, despite the dire situation, will lock horns against 5-8 to fulfil his greedy intentions. On the other hand, Esom is set to play Seol Ah, a major who is a part of the country’s military intelligence team. She looks after Sa Wol like her own and has a deep connection with him.

Ready to drop as a Netflix original, the premiere date for ‘Black Knight’ has not been revealed so far.

