Black Knight first stills: Kim Woo Bin, Song Seung Heon, Kang You Seok and Esom’s character looks revealed

‘Black Knight’ is one of the most anticipated releases of the year and its upcoming release has everyone excited! The show has just released its first stills, revealing the faces of its lead characters played by Kim Woo Bin, Song Seung Heon, Kang You Seok and Esom. The apocalyptic thriller will be the classic fight of good versus evil and is set in the future.

Black Knight characters

Based on a webtoon named ‘Delivery Knight’ which aired from 2017 to 2019, the show will have Kim Woo Bin returning as the main lead for a K-drama, following his portrayal in ‘Our Blues’. His character is named ‘5-8’ and is the famed delivery man, with the mission of carrying off oxygen to the required locations, after fighting off ‘hunters’. His stills show him determined as ever, to do his job right and take to extreme measures to ensure the safety of the oxygen.

Song Seung Heon donnes the hat of a villain named Ryu Seok this time, who is known to be the heir of the infamous Cheonmyeong Group. As the only son of the chairman, Ryu Hae Jin, he takes on evil paths to fulfil his greedy ambitions. He appears stoic and commands attention in the stills. Meanwhile, Kang You Seok is set to play the role of Sa Wol who is a refugee. As a refugee, he looks up to 5-8 and wishes to become a deliveryman like him. His young and curious character will add fun to the show. Meanwhile, Esom will be playing the role of Major Seol Ah who is a part of the country’s military intelligence team. She looks after Sa Wol and takes him under her care, risking her position in the military. She appears with short hair and in a military uniform, going against the Cheonmyeong Group.

About Black Knight

Set in 2071, the show is based in a world which has turned sour due to the exceeding pollution causing desertification. People rely on respirators and deliverymen who take care of oxygen for their survival. ‘Black Knight’ is set to premiere on May 12 on Netflix.

