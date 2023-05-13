Black Knight Full Review: Kim Woo Bin delivers amazingly as ‘5-8’; Kang You Seok stands out

Name: Black Knight

Premiere date: 12 May 2023

Cast: Kim Woo Bin , Song Seung Heon, Kang You Seok, Esom

Director: Cho Ui Seok

Writer: Cho Ui Seok (Based on Lee Yoon Gyun's webtoon Delivery Knight)

Genre: Sci-fi, action, Dystopian

No. of Episodes: 6

Where to watch: Netflix

The Netflix series 'Black Knight' is set in the future of the Korean Peninsula, where air pollution makes it impossible to live without a respirator. The 1% of survivors left on the desertified Korean Peninsula are supplied with oxygen and daily necessities through courier drivers according to their divided classes. Among courier drivers who must be stronger than anyone else, '5-8', who has excellent fighting skills, works as a courier for 'Chunmyeong Group', which rules the world during the day, but helps refugees at night. After accidentally learning of the Cheonmyeong Group's conspiracy, Sawol, a refugee he saved, also comes to him saying he wants to become a delivery driver, and fights back with the Cheonmyeong Group.

The cast:

Model-turned-actor Kim Woo Bin plays the main character '5-8', Song Seung Heon plays the role of Ryu Seok, CEO of Cheonmyeong Group, and Kang You Seok plays the role of Sawol. In the role of Seol Ah, a major in military intelligence, actress Esom shows disassembly synergy. Director Cho Eui Seok of the films 'Master' and 'Watchers' directed the film, creating a huge worldview and suspenseful action. 'Black Knight', which attracted viewers' attention even before its release.

Kim Woo Bin:

Kim Woo Bin catches everyone's attention starting with his eyes. 5-8 is the most powerful courier driver in the world who has accurately delivered oxygen and daily necessities over the obstacles of cruel hunters. What differentiates the action without superfluity is the rough-looking eyes and breathing. The synergy is doubled when the emotional line that flutters as if it is raw meets the action. Here, the action of crossing various tools such as bare hands, knives, guns, and baseball bats adds to the spectacle. Kim Woo Bin, who dove into 5-8, the strongest courier driver and legendary, shows clearly why each character moves and the way they do. If one think about each character's feeling, their reasoning behind each decision, one will be more immersed in his character because he displays all that.

Song Seung Heon and Kang You Seok:

Song Seung Heon, who plays Ryu Seok, the son of Ryu Jae Jin, chairman of Cheonmyeong Group, established the present order in a deserted world, and the ambitious representative of Cheonmyeong shows how tense and fun it is to watch with a focus on the main characters’ confrontation and conflict. Kang You Seok, who plays the role of Sawol, a refugee who grows up under the guidance of -8, shows how it is fun to look at the devastated Seoul and see how this place has come to be and how Sawol goes against all odds to save the people he cares about.

Esom:

Esom, who plays the role of Seol Ah, who is a lifesaver who secretly took Sawol to a general area where refugee residence is prohibited, and who works for military intelligence. She has a significantly less impact on the story but she still carries her role with ease and shows a sweet relationship she shares with Sawol.

The show:

The 6 episodes pace itself very well and display the dystopian story that many fear the world will come to soon enough. Kim Woo Bin, Song Seung Hoon, Kang You Seok and Esom’s characters shows various kind of people one will find in a apocalyptic setting and while the reality maybe that there will be more bad people than good people, it is comforting to know that there will still be a lot of people who would think about the good of the society and not just about their selfish goals.

