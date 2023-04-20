Black Knight Main Poster OUT: Kim Woo Bin leads charge to restore order in dystopian world

Netflix has just dropped an intense main poster for the upcoming sci-fi drama ‘Black Knight’ that shows an intense glimpse of Kim Woo Bin as he prepares himself to take charge of a dystopian world.

Black Knight: Synopsis

Set in the year 2071, the series depicts a polluted world where respirators are a necessity for survival. The plot revolves around the protagonist 5-8 (played by Kim Woo Bin), a renowned deliveryman, who joins forces with refugee Sa Wol (Kang You Seok) to fight against the oppressive Cheonmyeong Group. The group's ruthless pursuit of world domination is personified by the villainous Ryu Seok (Song Seung Heon), while Esom plays the role of Seol Ah, a military intelligence major who supports Sa Wol.

Black Knight is all set to premiere next month on May 12.

Black Knight Main Poster

Black Knight: Characters

Kim Woo Bin as 5-8

Kim Woo Bin's character, 5-8, doubles as a knight who investigates the secrets of the Cheonmyeong Group and attempts to revolutionize the world order.

Song Seung Heon as Ryu Seok

Song Seung Heon in 'Black Knight' as he takes on the role of Ryu Seok, the successor of Cheonmyeong Group, is responsible for establishing a new order of living in a polluted world. As the head of the reconstruction of Area A, he mobilizes a large number of refugees for migration to a new area, leaving viewers wondering about his true motives and ambitions.

Kang You Seok as Sa Wol

Kang You Seok brings to life the character of Sa Wol, a determined refugee with aspirations of becoming a deliveryman like 5-8. Sa Wol's journey towards his dream is a test of his strength and character, as he faces the challenge of a gruelling deliveryman selection contest.

Esom as Seol Ah

Esom takes on the role of Seol Ah, a major in military intelligence with exceptional leadership and fighting skills. As a benefactor, Seol Ah risks her life to take in refugee Sa Wol and treats him like her own family. However, her suspicions of the Cheonmyeong Group grow as she delves deeper into a kidnapping case in the general area. Get ready for an intense performance by Esom as she unravels the truth and takes on Cheonmyeong in 'Black Knight'.

