Black Knight star Kim Woo Bin approached to lead Bloodhounds director’s next

Korean actor Kim Woo Bin is reportedly in talks to join director Kim Ju Hwan’s upcoming film. To be titled ‘Infinite Officer’ or ‘Martial Officer’ (literal translation), the movie is currently in the process of casting. The popular director has so far worked on projects like the film Midnight Runners with Park Seo Joon and Kang Ha Neul and the Netflix show Bloodhounds starring Woo Do Hwan, Lee Sang Yi, and Park Sung Woong.

Kim Woo Bin’s film comeback

The popular South Korean actor has become known for his versatile roles with the most recent one being in the dystopic Netflix series Black Knight. Now, reports say that Kim Woo Bin has been cast in the role of the lead character for director Kim Ju Hwan’s next film called Infinite Officer. It is said to be based on the story of a martial arts officer under the Ministry of Justice. The said officer will be an indefinite contract worker who has been tasked with managing electronic anklets, assisting probation officers, as well as deter prisoners from verbal and physical abuse using his skills.

It is said that actor Kim Woo Bin has received the offer and is in the process of adjusting his schedule to match that of the filming. Infinite Officer is reportedly looking to finish its casting soon, with plans to begin filming in the second half of the year. The actor’s agency AM Entertainment is yet to comment on the offer or the decision.

About Kim Woo Bin

Debuting as a model initially, Kim Woo Bin entered the world of acting with small roles. He soon made himself known for his portrayals in shows like School 2013 alongside best friend Lee Jong Suk followed by one of his most well-known performances as Choi Young Do in The Heirs, also starring Lee Min Ho and Park Shin Hye. Following a brief hiatus to work on his cancer recovery, Kim Woo Bin slowly returned to the world of entertainment via a role in Allenoid alongside Ryu Jun Yeol and Kim Tae Ri. His drama comeback was marked with the omnibus Our Blues which also starred his real-life girlfriend, actress Shin Min Ah, though the two did not play opposite each other. Recently, Kim Woo Bin has been in the headlines for his successful portrayal as the legendary deliveryman ‘5-8’ in Black Knight.

