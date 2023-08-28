Black Knight star Kim Woo Bin attends fan’s funeral and honors her through Instagram post; fan’s family reacts

Kim Woo Bin, who is known for his roles in K-dramas such as Black Knight, The Heirs, and Uncontrollably Fond, has recently penned a heartfelt Instagram post in honor of a fan who recently passed away. The actor not only paid tribute to the fan through his Instagram post but also personally attended her funeral to pay his respects. The family of the fan also reacted to the actor’s post, thanking him for the visit.

Kim Woo Bin posts a heartfelt message for his fan

On August 26, 2023, Kim Woo Bin posted a photo from an airplane window. Accompanying the photo, the actor shared a thoughtful message dedicated to the owner of one of his fansites, Ji Won, who had recently passed away. In the heartfelt message he expressed his feelings on the matter and thanked the fan for her dedication in supporting him throughout his career. In the caption addressed to Ji Won, Kim Woo Bin revealed that he had just attended her funeral. During his flight back home, he came to comprehend the extent to which Ji Won had gone to physically support his activities. In the post's caption, he addressed her lovingly and bid farewell. He shared that he had finally grasped the distance and effort Ji Won had put in each time she came to see him over the years. The actor fondly mentioned that when he tried to remember her face it was always her big smile and questions about how he had been, causing his heart to break again thinking about it.

He conveyed that he doesn't perceive this as a permanent farewell. Expressing his hopes for her happiness and health wherever she may be, he wished for her to find daily laughter until their eventual reunion. When that time comes, the actor expresses a desire for them to take numerous pictures together and engage in conversations about anything and everything. Kim Woo Bin affirmed that he will carry her memory with him as he works on the projects she had eagerly anticipated. He requested her to provide him with the strength to move forward and to continue watching over him. He conveyed his repeated gratitude for having a fan like her who supported his endeavors. In conclusion, he made a promise to meet her again someday.

Ji Won’s family reacts to Kim Woo Bin’s post

Ji Won’s younger sister, Ji Su, expressed her gratitude, revealing that Kim Woo Bin had not only attended the funeral but had also sent flowers to honor Ji Won. She replied to Kim Woo Bin’s post, greeting him and extending her thanks. In her response, she mentioned her intention to leave a comment after reading the actor’s post. Ji Su expressed her appreciation for the flowers that Woo Bin had sent to her sister. However, she emphasized that the actor's presence at the funeral was the sincerest form of condolence her family could have received. Both her parents and herself found strength to carry on, all thanks to Woo Bin's presence.

Ji Su further noted that her sister loved Kim Woo Bin every day of her life, suggesting that Ji Won would have been content to see him one last time. She expressed her belief that her sister had now found peace. Ji Su thanked Woo Bin for attending the funeral despite his busy schedule. She expressed gratitude for his gesture of bidding farewell to her sister. She conveyed her best wishes for his health and work. In conclusion, she expressed her hope for his continued health and happiness, while also thanking him once again for being there for her sister.

