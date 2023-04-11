Black Knight teaser OUT: Kim Woo Bin turns legendary oxygen delivery man to save people

‘Black Knight’ is an upcoming Netflix-original series boasting a star cast of actors including Kim Woo Bin, Esom, Song Seung Heon and Kang You Seok. Set in the future, the dystopian show will revolve around a world where oxygen has become scarce due to exceeding pollution and people have turned extremely greedy. A new poster along with a teaser were shared on April 11 ahead of the show’s premiere one month later.

Black Knight Teaser

The unsettling look at the upcoming release of ‘Black Knight’ starts with a desertified world with dark skies looming over everyone. Kim Woo Bin stars as ‘5-8’, defining the purpose of deliverymen in 2071. He calls them the people who safeguard others’ lives as well as deliver them oxygen and necessities. With the continuous need for safe and breathable oxygen, the threat of ‘hunters’ always present and the sound of deep breaths ringing in viewers’ ears, he charges ahead to complete his missions.

Under dire conditions of sand blowing all around him and trying to evade the hunters’ grasp, he procures highly required oxygen tanks to keep them safe and restore the needed levels. As he scans someone’s QR code with his device, which recognises the person, he looks at them with suspicion in his eyes. With a foreboding feeling, he ends up as a part of a chase, ready to bet his life and even having to shoot at people with guns. He brings along his team of deliverymen, to face off against Song Seung Heon’s character Ryu Seok. Kim Woo Bin’s voice can be heard saying, “Deliverymen must be strong. They must be ready to risk their lives to protect their delivery trucks from hunters’ attacks. That’s why people dream of becoming deliverymen.”

Black Knight Poster

The new poster shows Kim Woo Bin holding onto his respirator with strong emotions in his eyes. Below him, hunters can be seen chasing a delivery truck as the world appears desolate around them, broken down and filled with pollution. The poster reads, ‘A world controlled by oxygen

The only hope that can destroy the world', referring to the paradoxical presence of the item.

‘Black Knight’ premieres on May 12.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Black Knight First Poster OUT: Kim Woo Bin is the star deliveryman trying to survive in an apocalyptic world