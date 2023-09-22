Black Knight’s Kang You Seok to lead Hospital Playlist spin-off alongside Moving’s Go Yoon Jung

Actor Kang You Seok, known for his roles in K-dramas such as Payback and Black Knight, has been cast as the main lead in the upcoming Hospital Playlist spin-off, titled A Life of a Resident That Will Be Wise Someday (literal title). He will be joined by Go Yoon Jung, renowned for her performances in Alchemy of Souls Season 2 and the recent hit science fiction series Moving. The show will portray the realistic and relatable lives of doctors and residents at a university hospital, delving into their turbulent friendships.

Kang You Seok is cast as the lead alongside Go Yoon Jung

Kang You Seok will be portraying one of the leads in the show, alongside Go Yoon Jung, who will take on the role of a first-year Obstetrics and Gynecology resident at the Jongro branch of Yulje Medical Center. While the exact details of Kang You Seok's character are yet to be revealed, it is likely that he will also play the role of a medical resident, similar to Go Yoon Jung's character. The drama is helmed by director Shin Won Ho and writer Lee Woo Jung, renowned for their work on the Reply series and the Hospital Playlist series, who will serve as creators for this new project.

A Life of a Resident That Will Be Wise Someday will delve into the relatable scenarios of the lives of medical staff and patients at the hospital, emphasizing the complex friendships among doctors, residents, and staff. Following the announcement of the cast lineup, officials have confirmed their plans to release the series in the first half of 2024. It's worth noting that there were earlier discussions about Shin Si Ah potentially starring in the K-drama.

Shin Si Ah confirmed to star in the show

Actress Shin Si Ah was previously in discussions to join Go Yoon Jung in the upcoming Hospital Playlist spin-off. On September 20th, a source from Shin Si Ah's agency, ANDMARQ, confirmed that Shin Si Ah is actively considering a role in A Life of a Resident That Will Be Wise Someday (literal title).

Shin Si Ah had previously garnered attention for her performance in The Witch: Part 2. The Other One, heightening expectations for her next project. Following the news of her potential involvement in A Life of a Resident That Will Be Wise Someday, her agency, ANDMARQ, officially announced on September 21 KST that Shin Si Ah has indeed been cast in the drama. In the series, Shin Si Ah is set to portray a first-year Obstetrics and Gynecology resident.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Reply 1988 fame PD Shin Won Ho reportedly auditioning for Prison Playbook or Hospital Playlist spin-off