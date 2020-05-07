Black Mirror creator on season 6: People can’t stomach stories about societies falling apart amid COVID 19

Black Mirror creator is not working on season 6 because he thinks the world can’t stomach stories about societies falling apart amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Read on to know more.

Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker revealed that he is not working on season 6 of sci-fi anthology series because the world is already too bleak right now as we struggle with the ongoing Coronavirus crisis. Brooker stated that since people are already living under the fear of the deadly virus, they don’t need to watch stories about ‘societies falling apart.’ Black Mirror season 5 starring Miley Cyrus and Andrew Scott was dropped in June 2019 and it consisted of only 3 episodes.

Brooker stated that instead of writing content for season 6, he is currently revisiting his comic skills. “I've been busy, doing things. I don't know what I can say about what I'm doing and not doing. At the moment, I don't know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I'm not working away on one of those. I'm sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I've been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh,” he said during an interaction with Radio Times. The popular series revolves around a "twisted, high-tech, near-future where humanity’s greatest innovations and darkest instincts collide."

While every episode of the series takes you to a world beyond your imagination, the episode titled Bandersnatch from the previous season ended up dropping many jaws because of its mind-blowing and innovative plot. The episode featured multiple endings and the viewers could choose their own adventure. Even if Charlie decides to work on the content, it is not clear how long we will have to wait for another season Black Mirror, considering the production of TV series and movies have been put on hold amid the ongoing health crisis. ALSO READ: VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds JOKES he has a secret family while talking about quarantine life with Blake Lively & kids

Credits :Radio Times

