Black Mirror’s bone chilling advertisement claims season six has been released as reality: Live now everywhere

An unsettling advertisement of Black Mirror, which has now gone viral, suggests that season 6 has been released as reality. Check it out.

An unsettling advertisement of Black Mirror has been taking the internet by storm for all the right reasons. It was reported earlier this years that Season 6 of the show was put on hold due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. After the news surfaced, people on social media jokingly noted that they don’t need another season living in 2020 is like living in an episode of Black Mirror. While people just used the thought to create memes and jokes, an advertisement company decided to take the idea to another level, Mirror reported.

The mocked-up advertisement claims that the sixth season of the sci-fi anthology series is out and people have been living it all over the world. The advert features a mirror with the words “Black Mirror 6th season. Live now, everywhere,” written on it, allowing people to take a picture with their reflection in the mirror. “I knew it! It was season 6 of @blackmirror all along guys,” a twitter user posted reacting to the spooky advert. “@blackmirror confirms 2020 reality is, in fact, Season 6 of the show,” another quipped.

Check out the advertisement here:

Black Mirror season 6

Title: 2020

Starring: You pic.twitter.com/BAgkiU7X6L — MariChiil (@MarYasinov) June 4, 2020

In May, Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker revealed that he is not working on season 6 of the series because the world is already too bleak right now as we struggle with the ongoing health crisis. Brooker stated that since people are already living under the fear of the deadly virus, they don’t need to watch stories about ‘societies falling apart.’ Black Mirror season 5 starring Miley Cyrus and Andrew Scott was dropped in June 2019 and it consisted of only 3 episodes.

ALSO READ: Marvel Studios to rename the title of upcoming series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier for Season 2?

Credits :Mirror

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×