'BLACK… What?': When BLACKPINK's Rosé panicked on Lisa almost spoiling BORN PINK album

BLACKPINK members Lisa and Rosé had once given slight hints about their comeback in 2022. During a live video session, the BLACKPINK maknaes were chatting with fans and Lisa almost gave out a spoiler for their album BORN PINK. Read on to know what happened.

Lisa and Rosé almost gave a spoiler

During a live broadcast session in 2022, when BORN PINK was not yet released, members Rosé and Lisa were catching up with fans. The conversation was quite fun as the two youngest members were all giggling and laughing. Until Lisa said something that gave Rosé a little panic moment. Lisa said, "You were born to be BLACKPINK, Come on!". While Rosé agreed saying yes and realizing what Lisa was saying. To confirm if she heard her right Rosé asked, " BLACK… What?". Lisa laughed and said, "BLACKPINK". Rosé was now assured she was right and agreed that Lisa was all correct. This little panic moment was pointed out by the fans after the hit album BORN PINK was released on September 16, 2022. Fans were convinced this moment gave them a spoiler that they could not figure out earlier.

About BLACKPINK's BORN PINK

BLACKPINK dropped this banger album BORN PINK album last year in September followed by their massively successful world tour BORN PINK WORLD TOUR. Not only did the album make multiple achievements as fans loved the songs but also millions of fans attended their concerts. The group held around 66 shows across the globe for a whole year and closed the tour on September 18 in Seoul, South Korea this year. According to the reports, BLACKPINK earned around 350 billion KRW (approximately 26,20,43,715 USD) through this enormously successful world tour. Earning themselves the title of the first girl group debuted in the last decade to make BORN PINK the highest-grossing tour.

BLACKPINK's recent activities

BLACKPINK members have been gaining attention for their contract renewal discussions with YG Entertainment. Rumors about Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa departing from the agency swirled around the internet a few days back. Meanwhile, rumors also said that Rosé would stay with the agency. YG Entertainment briefly responded that all the members were still discussing their renewal, nothing had been decided yet.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK Members: All about the record-breaking K-pop girl group