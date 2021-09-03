Black Widow Twitter Review: Scarlett Johansson proves to be more than just a superhero in MCU’s latest

Published on Sep 03, 2021
   
Black Widow Twitter Review: Scarlett Johansson proves to be more than just a superhero in MCU’s latest
After several delays, the highly anticipated film Black Widow has finally hit theatres and Hotstar, just in time for the weekend! In the film, Scarlett Johansson can be seen reprising her popular secret agent role of Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow. Who confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, in the film Natasha must deal with her history as a spy, and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

 

Apart from Johansson, the film stars Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, Olga Kurylenko, Yolanda Lynes and more. Before you spend your weekend diving deep into MCU’s latest, scroll down to see what Twitterati thought of the film.

