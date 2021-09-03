Black Widow Twitter Review: Scarlett Johansson proves to be more than just a superhero in MCU’s latest

After several delays, the highly anticipated film Black Widow has finally hit theatres and Hotstar, just in time for the weekend! In the film, Scarlett Johansson can be seen reprising her popular secret agent role of Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow. Who confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, in the film Natasha must deal with her history as a spy, and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Apart from Johansson, the film stars Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, Olga Kurylenko, Yolanda Lynes and more. Before you spend your weekend diving deep into MCU’s latest, scroll down to see what Twitterati thought of the film.

What happens when you force a good person to do bad things? They end up like Natasha. She felt guilty of her bleeding ledger under the Red Room to the point that she is convinced that her death is the only way for her to atone. Being an Avenger was never enough. #BlackWidow — TJ Olandria (@teejaytrex_) August 31, 2021

Always a delight to see some #BlackWidow action and her camaraderie with #NickFury, and loved the mystery of who was the assassin. This has been my favorite so far bcus it takes on a whole story and not just like a character making the difference. pic.twitter.com/CD5JiLxJ9s — Axel (@axelgm_14) August 26, 2021

Loved #RachelWeisz as Melina. HOW IS RACHEL 50 YEARS OLD BTW NO WAY #BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/XIshGdixJL — Nina's Geeky Corner (@Buffy_Ringer) August 29, 2021

The new black widow s so gooooood. #BlackWidow — roxana stancu (@roxana_stancu) September 1, 2021

