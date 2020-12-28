BLACKPINK: 10 iconic outfits by the girl gang that are elevating the style bar

We look back at the sensational K-pop girl group’s best fashion moments, scroll down to see if your favourite look made the list.

BLACKPINK has clearly been a tastemaker in the K-Pop industry, whether it’s music or fashion. Amassing a huge following with bagging their own fashion campaigns with labels from Saint Laurent to Gentle Monster and playing sold-out venues worldwide—it’s no wonder the K-Pop girl group and its four band members: Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé—are on the rise to become the hottest global sensation in the entertainment scene. With many of us excited about the news of their upcoming track Sour Candy with Lady Gaga and their official comeback this June, we’ve decided to chart some of their best fashion moments as seen in their performances, appearances and music videos.

1. They matched in monochrome at the 8th Gaon Chart K-Pop Awards: At the annual Gaon Chart K-Pop Awards last year, worn during their live performance and as they clinched the award for June’s Artist Of The Year.

2. They rocked killer outfits in their Kill This Love music video: Besides the fact that this song has a killer tune, the extravagant outfits in this entire video are just as mind-blowing. Dressed from top to toe in the likes of Chanel, Givenchy, Versace, Alexander McQueen and more, this video definitely inspired us to try out some adventurous looks of our own. We love Rosé’s gorgeous yellow billowy tulle gown by McQueen, the statement Givenchy crystal-encrusted glasses on Lisa and Jisoo’s Versace floral dress.

3. They gave festival fashion an upgrade at Coachella: Making history as the first K-Pop Girl Group to be part of Coachella, the girls took to the stage and gave their best performance in these ultra-glam festival fashion looks.

4. They channelled their wild spirits in prints, black and pink: In an Instagram Post sharing their gratitude for their fans’ support, BLACKPINK channelled the band’s spirit in wild prints and the colours black and pink. Whether it came in the form of a pouffy shouldered zebra-print dress or black lacy top, we think that this is one of the girls’ most cohesive and chic style moments.

5. They went glitzy glam on The Late Late Show with James Corden: At their debut performance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The outfit of the night that stood out the most was Lisa’s asymmetrical mini-dress by Halpern.

6. They welcomed the year in high style: With the release of their own 2020 Welcoming Collection fan bundle, the girls took a bunch of stunning photographs in a variety of outfits, including a range of springtime gowns and classy black ensembles.

7. They wore their own merch: It’s adorable how the girls would wear their own merch to perform, from the matching BLINK sweatshirts to the cropped band tee Jennie wore. We also love how they’ve each matched their merch to suit their personal styles.

8. They served regal glam and high-street realness in their Ddu-du Ddu-Du music video: We’re not sure if Jennie was the trendsetter for the highly raved about Marine Serre moon-emblazoned long sleeve top, but we’d like to think so. In fact, this music video has a whole bunch of designer clothes we’d love to own, from Jisoo’s psychedelic Saint Laurent jacket that’s a colourful vision to Lisa’s blue Y/Project knee-high boots.

9. They welcomed the Lunar New Year in traditional hanboks: Ringing in the Lunar New Year in style, the BLACKPINK girls shared this adorable photo of themselves in gorgeous co-ordinated pastel hanboks.

10. They coordinated in feminine florals at the 6th Gaon Chart K-Pop Awards: We love a good throwback photo and this one was a totally adorable one of the girls at one of their first award shows, dressed in feminine florals.

