BLACKPINK 2025 World Tour schedule announced across 10-city stadiums; check out dates and venues

Global K-pop sensation BLACKPINK has officially set the stage for another record-breaking world tour! At the stroke of midnight KST on February 20, the group revealed their highly anticipated 2025 world tour through an announcement poster and video, igniting excitement among their dedicated fanbase, Blinks.

BLACKPINK will launch their tour with two spectacular back-to-back concerts at Goyang Stadium in South Korea on July 5 and 6, 2025. Known for their breathtaking stage presence and high-energy performances, the group is expected to deliver an unforgettable opening to their tour before starting on their global journey.

Following their grand kickoff in Korea, BLACKPINK will set their sights on North America, bringing their electrifying performances to some of the biggest cities across the continent. The North American leg will begin in Los Angeles on July 12, followed by a concert in Chicago on July 18. Fans in Toronto will get their chance to witness the magic live on July 22, while New York Blinks will experience the power of BLACKPINK at their concert on July 26.

From North America, BLACKPINK will cross the Atlantic for the European leg of their tour, performing in multiple major cities. The group will take the stage in Paris on August 2, before heading to Milan on August 6. They will then make their way to Barcelona on August 9 and wrap up the European segment with a highly anticipated concert in London on August 15.

After months of thrilling performances worldwide, BLACKPINK’s tour is set to conclude with a grand three-night finale at the legendary Tokyo Dome from January 16 to 18, 2026. The venue has long been associated with K-pop royalty, making it the perfect stage for BLACKPINK’s final shows.

As soon as the tour announcement dropped, Blinks worldwide took to social media, flooding platforms with excitement and anticipation. Hashtags related to the tour quickly started trending, with fans expressing their eagerness to secure tickets. While ticket sales details have yet to be released, demand is expected to be sky-high, with many predicting record-breaking sell-outs.