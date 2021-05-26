BLACKPINK: 3 everyday fashion trends that we’re copying from Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa

We curated the best fashion lessons from BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa’s book of style. Scroll down to see the full list.

BLACKPINK is one of the few bands that has built a niche in fashion beauty and music with their multidimensional talents. Be it on the stage of their off duty style, the South Korean girl band is undeniably one of the most stylish people in the entertainment industry. While their on-duty looks can be seen front and centre at many events, their off-duty styles are a bit harder to track, but a scroll through their Instagram offers a peek at their personal style. And might we say it’s just as enviable as their on-stage looks? Scroll down to check out their day-to-day style go-to’s that we cant wait to copy.

Comfort meets fashion while layering. BLACKPINK alums have found the holy grail trend to be comfortable and stylish at the same time Their layering is incredibly versatile and can be rocked in multiple settings, be it formal, casual or semi-formal. Jennie’s layering skills in particular are unmatched.

Floral influence is strong with the BLACKPINK girls, while considered a thing of last season, the girls never fail to show us what the stylish print can still do. Be in on the stage of off duty, the girls have an undeniable love for floral prints and they incorporate it in their day to day styles.

Parisian chic is kind of a signature style for the band, be it delicate berets or chic pleated skirts, the French style clearly has an influence on their wardrobe, and through them now on our wardrobe too! Whether worn jauntily to one side or tilted back, experiment to find your beret-angle like Blackpink and put your best beret forward this winter.

Credits :Getty Images

