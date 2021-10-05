BLACKPINK: 4 trends that we’re taking with us into fall

BLACKPINK is not only a force of fashion but also of style! If you’ve ever followed K-pop, it’s impossible to not come across the band. A scroll through their Instagram, combined with their presence at every major luxury fashion show worldwide proves their love for fashion! BLACKPINK powerhouses Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa are not only seen in the chicest ensembles from time to time but are also global trendsetters, influencing their ever-growing fan base of BLINKS with other fashion mongers who look up to the girls. As an ode to the style stars, we’re looking back at some trends we’re copying from them!

Sweater weather: Classic neutral knits are essential in every wardrobe, but take a cue from BLACKPINK and opt for a brighter hue this season. Think pink and baby blues maybe even some pastel colours. Throw in some voluminous sleeves for good measure and you’re all set for fall!

Floral femininity: Florals aren’t just for spring! Let rich and moody blouses take you through your next autumn day. Opt for darker tones and let their crimson colours play off the leaves!

Skirt sets: Plaid miniskirt suits are essential for any BLINK fashionista. BLACKPINK has made plaid pretty with their styling of preppy uniform-like outfits and we’re here for it! Think Chanel tweed suits which would be fit for a rising style star like yourself!

Lounging: After 2020, sweatpants are definitely out. Instead, opt for a matching stretchy set that goes heavy on the print and let your curves—and these optic prints—do the talking.

