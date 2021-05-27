BLACKPINK: 5 times BLACKPINK’s Lisa had BLINKS going GAGA over her phenomenal style

Here, we’re looking back at 5 times BLACKPINK alum Lisa gave us major fashion envy with her phenomenal style. Scroll down to keep reading.

While all four members of the popular South Korean band BLACKPINK have phenomenal style when it comes to fashion, we can’t seem to stop raving about Lisa. The 23-year-old musician with a notable presence and her trendsetting style, the singer is quickly becoming an icon for her fashion. While her on-stage looks are adored by BLINKS worldwide, it’s the off-duty looks that have our attention. A scroll through her Instagram feed gives us weeks and even months worth of inspiration for our next looks.

Be it tweed cropped jackets or ladylike prints, the singer can just do no wrong with any experimental trend she picks up. Fierce on stage and chicer off of it, the idol can be seen sporting classics like jeans and fitted trousers paired with feminine tops on her days off. Today, we’re looking back at 5 times the BLACKPINK alum Lisa wowed us with her fashion sense.

The singer is often seen changing up her hairstyle and colours to suit her outfits, and may we just say: Stunning!

Lisa is a pro at accessorizing, which is evident to anyone who glances at her Instagram feed.

Even though tie-n-dye has been the most talked-about trend since the start of lockdown, Lisa started experimenting with the interesting print way back in November 2019.

The BLACKPINK alum also never fails to go all-out with her glam! Experimenting with lots of bling is her forte but she has also aced the art of knowing how much is enough.

Not only does the music icon have phenomenal style, but her makeup looks also remain unmatched. Lisa knows how to experiment with her makeup and perfect the balance to match with her ensembles.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK: Jennie gushes about Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé; Recalls how girl group bonded during their training days

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×