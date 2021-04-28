BLACKPINK: 5 times K pop singer Lisa wowed us with her admirable fashion sense

Here, we’re looking back at 5 times BLACKPINK alum Lisa gave us major fashion envy with her phenomenal style. Scroll down to keep reading.

While all four members of the girl group BLACKPINK have dabbled in the world of haute fashion, it’s Lisa whose presence is the most notable. The 23-year-old musician is fast becoming one of the world’s most-watched style mavens. Her personal taste is intriguing: while her stage looks are packed with look-at-me glitz, her day-to-day ensembles are distinguished by a primness that manifests in tweed cropped jackets or ladylike prints.

While in her music videos, case in point: Ice Cream, the pop icon donned the most sporty outfit from the rest of the band, Lisa’s style offstage is a different story. The music and style icon brings out her softer side with classic wear during her downtime. Fans can often spot her sporting classics like jeans and fitted trousers paired with feminine tops. Her style aesthetic is elegant and classic, and a great mix of solid colours and clean lines. Here, we’re looking back at 5 times the BLACKPINK alum Lisa wowed us with her fashion sense.

The singer is often seen changing up her hairstyle and colours to suit her outfits, and may we just say: Stunning!

Lisa is a pro at accessorizing, which is evident to anyone who glances at her Instagram feed.

Even though tie-n-dye has been the most talked-about trend since the start of lockdown, Lisa started experimenting with the interesting print way back in November 2019.

The BLACKPINK alum also never fails to go all-out with her glam! Experimenting with lots of bling is her forte but she has also aced the art of knowing how much is enough.

Not only does the music icon have phenomenal style, but her makeup looks also remain unmatched. Lisa knows how to experiment with her makeup and perfect the balance to match with her ensembles.

