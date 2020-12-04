BLACKPINK: 6 fashion lessons we’re taking from Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa’s book of style

We curated the best fashion lessons from BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa’s book of style. Scroll down to see the full list.

There is no doubt that BLACKPINK’s stage outfits are impactful, flashy, and above all, drop-dead gorgeous. Off-stage, the looks the quartet has served us are no less dazzling and carry that special touch of reality from us knowing they were likely put together by the girls themselves. From these moments, we get a peek at their personal sense of style and we, for one, love what we see. If you’re wondering what BLACKPINK’s casual picks are, scroll down to check out their day-to-day style go-tos.

Layering: There is nothing more tiring (and uncomfortable, for that matter) than being boxed in for hours on end. But the ladies from BLACKPINK have found that the trump card to staying comfy and still nail those airport shots is to blazer it up. Checks, stripes, neutral shades, you name it, they have strutted it. Blazers are incredibly versatile and can add a potent dose of cool-girl chic to any outfit. Jennie, in particular, has demonstrated her love for blazers multiple times and we totally understand why.

Cropped Chunky Knits: With winter approaching in full swing, here’s a nod to BLACKPINK’s penchant for colourful, patterned knits. While Jennie might prefer hers to be more form-fitting, Rosé and Lisa gravitate towards cropped knit sweaters with long sleeves. Pair them with some high-waisted jeans to create a cheeky peek-a-boo effect à la Rosé (show off those hard-earned abs while you’re at it!) and you’re set.

Botanical blouses: Now, the BLACKPINK ladies have rocked some darned pretty blouses for their performances, but off-stage, Jisoo evidently has quite an impressive collection of them! Flowy and feminine, blouses drape over the silhouette flatteringly, and while most might confine them to the office, Jisoo shows how you can inject some fun into them with animal and abstract prints.

Off The Shoulders: Universally-flattering, the magic of off-shoulder tops lies in the way they expose and elongate the neck, thereby making wearers look more graceful (and swan-like, for that matter). A fun way to bare some skin, ruffle-detailed off-shoulders are Lisa and Rosé’s pick for daytime casual.

Jungle Influence: Take a cue from their book and add a bulky, animal-printed fur-coat to your average winter outfit. Whether you like yours in blot-like spots or splashy stripes, there’s no denying that animal prints are a classic that can be cycled throughout the seasons. This fall, stay snuggly and keep warm in a (faux) animal-printed coat. (If you love the prints, don’t forget to love the animals too!)

Beret Baby: The little Parisian hats are a hit everywhere, not just in France. While the headgear is most commonly associated with French style, berets are chic and cute as a button. Whether worn jauntily to one side or tilted back, experiment to find your beret-angle like Blackpink and put your best beret forward this winter.

Credits :Getty Images

