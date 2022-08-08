BLACKPINK 6th Anniversary: Exploring the girl group’s distinct sound featuring ‘Kill This Love’, ‘STAY’ & more

Six years ago today, on August 8, YG Entertainment’s girl group BLACKPINK burst onto the scene with their debut single album ‘SQUARE ONE’. Since then, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa have gone on to become some of the biggest names in the industry, with their music and their talent captivating millions.

To mark BLACKPINK’s sixth debut anniversary today, we are looking at a few songs that represent the girl group’s distinct sound. BLACKPINK’s music spans a sound evocative of confidence with a sprinkle of sass, anthemic at times and nostalgia-inducing at others. If the girl group had ‘BLACK’ and ‘PINK’ themes, these are some songs which would represent BLACKPINK’s two sides: their tough and edgy style, and their softer, sweeter sound.

DDU-DU DDU-DU

With ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’, the girl group embraced a truly YGE reminiscent hip-hop style but pulled it off in a solely BLACKPINK-esque way. Combining rap-heavy verses, a melodic pre-chorus, and a catchy chorus, this song is a definite earworm.

Kill This Love

Released as the lead single for the EP of the same name, ‘Kill This Love’ is a grand, EDM-based song. The outro stands out, with a powerful section layered on top of a marching beat.

How You Like That

Starting off soft, ‘How You Like That’ soon blossoms into its bold and sassy self, with a catchy chorus. In this BLACKPINK song, the first half of the bridge particularly shines with its full sound.

STAY

From among BLACKPINK’s discography, ‘STAY’ stands out with its unique sound, offering a look at yet another facet of the talented girl group’s music. Acoustic, soft, and slow, this song highlights BLACKPINK’s members’ unique vocal colours beautifully.

As If It’s Your Last

A summer song through and through, ‘As if It’s Your Last’ is a burst of colour. Being released after BLACKPINK’s ‘SQUARE ONE’ and ‘SQUARE TWO’, this was the first time we got a taste of the girl group’s cheerful and refreshing sound.

Lovesick Girls

The lead single from BLACKPINK’s first full album ‘THE ALBUM’, ‘Lovesick Girls’ is a guitar-driven ode to failed love. The song is a mature, pop-heavy take on BLACKPINK’s softer style, showing their evolution.

