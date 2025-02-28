BLACKPINK adds 5 more North America, Europe shows to 2025 world tour; YG Ent highlights group's 'global influence'

BLACKPINK has reinforced their worldwide dominance by adding 5 more shows to their previously announced concert venues for their highly-anticipated 2025 world tour. The new concert venues were announced on February 28 by the K-pop quarter's management agency, YG Entertainment. The additional shows will take place across North America and Europe, hitting five major cities.

The newly-added shows of BLACKPINK will take place at Los Angeles' Sofi Stadium on July 13, Toronto's Rogers Stadium on July 23, New York's City Field on July 27, Paris' Stade de France on August 3, and London's Wembley Stadium on August 16. BLACKPINK is set to make history as the first K-pop girl group to perform at the iconic Wembley Stadium in the UK. Following the new additions, the girl group's upcoming world tour will now feature a total of 18 performances, spanning 10 cities globally.

The tour will commence wil Seoul shows on July 5 and 6 and conclude in Tokyo in January 2026. YG Entertainment also released a statement regarding their decision to include shows to the previously planned setting, as reported by The Korea Times on the same day. The agency mentioned about the group's exceptional worldwide impact, saying, "Given that the tour comes about one year and five months after the group's previous Born Pink tour, which set a record for a K-pop girl group by attracting 1.8 million attendees, we can see the group's continued global influence and popularity."

YG Entertainment also revealed details about the concert venues' size and capacity. They said, "Including the newly added dates, all the venues BLACKPINK will visit are stadium-sized arenas capable of accommodating tens of thousands of people per show." Notably, YGE's stocks has been soaring post the announcement of BLACKPINK's 2025 world tour, as reported by Billboard on February 21. The entertainment agency's stock rose by an impressive margin of 12.0% after the exciting news was out on February 19. The announcement of the girl group’s highly-anticipated comeback generated an impressive profit of approximately 57,553.84 KRW, equivalent to $40.30.