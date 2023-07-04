BLACKPINK adds BOOMBAYAH to 1.6 billion views club alongside DDU-DU DDU-DU and Kill This Love

The internationally renowned girl group BLACKPINK has accomplished remarkable feats in a short span since its debut. Their immense popularity has led to multiple Guinness World Records and collaborations with renowned global brands, captivating their dedicated fan base known as BLINKs. With several of their songs surpassing a billion views on YouTube, BLACKPINK continues to amaze us with their talent and potential for even greater achievements in the future.

BOOMBAYAH, the first debut K-pop MV to hit 1.6 billion views

BLACKPINK has once again made history with their music video for BOOMBAYAH surpassing an incredible milestone of 1.6 billion views on YouTube. Originally released as part of their Square One album on August 8, 2016, BOOMBAYAH became the first K-pop debut music video to surpass 1 billion views on YouTube in October 2020. The song gained even more recognition by being featured in popular platforms such as the dance rhythm game Just Dance 2022 and the Netflix television series Wu Assassins. This remarkable achievement comes after approximately six years, 10 months, 25 days, and 11 hours since the video's release. It is truly remarkable that BOOMBAYAH holds the distinction of being the first-ever debut K-pop music video to reach this monumental milestone in the history of K-pop. BLACKPINK continues to break barriers and leave a lasting impact on the global music scene.

Other songs to achieve this milestone

BLACKPINK has achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the first K-pop artist to surpass 1.6 billion views on three of their music videos. BOOMBAYAH has joined the prestigious club, joining the ranks of their previously successful music videos DDU-DU DDU-DU and Kill This Love. This achievement calls for heartfelt congratulations to BLACKPINK!

On June 15, 2018, BLACKPINK released the track DDU-DU DDU-DU as part of their album Square Up. The song quickly gained immense popularity and achieved remarkable success. It reached the number-one position on music charts in Malaysia and Singapore, further solidifying BLACKPINK's presence in the international music scene. Additionally, DDU-DU DDU-DU topped the Billboard K-pop Hot 100 and World Digital Songs charts, showcasing the group's global appeal and recognition.

The music video for Kill This Love is an extraordinary visual spectacle that captivates viewers. The choreography is highly impressive, leaving a lasting impact on the audience. The catchy chorus of the song resonates with fans and stays with them long after listening. The music video's use of slow-motion visuals and explosive backgrounds adds a cinematic touch to the overall experience, making it a mesmerizing visual journey for viewers. BLACKPINK continues to deliver captivating performances and create music that resonates with their fans worldwide.

