From BLACKPINK to Aespa: Here are the top 10 most searched girl groups on Melon for November 2020

Melon has officially released the top 10 girl groups that were searched the most in November of 2020.

Melon is one of Korea's most popular music sites. Recently, the Melon chart revealed the top 10 idol girl groups that were the most searched in November of 2020. What is surprising is that this month's chart has not changed too much in relation to the chart released the previous month. The top girl group remains the same but the number of searches has decreased by quite a significant margin.

This list also includes the most searched song from each respective group and the total number of searches per group. While some groups have had demotions in rank, others have remained quite the same. Rookie girl group Aespa from SM Entertainment also made their first appearance on the list in November. Being one of South Korea’s most famous and widely used music sites, it is an accurate measure of the amount of interest each group is generating nationally in South Korea.

Here are the top 10 most searched girl groups on Melon for November 2020:

10: (G) I-DLE – 179,285 searches

The most searched song: LATATA

9: 2NE1- 198,097 searches

The most searched song: I Don’t Care

8: SNSD – 213,289 searches

The most searched song: Into The New World

7: RED VELVET – 219,271 searches

The most searched song: Psycho

6: aespa – 226,181 searches

The most searched song: Black Mamba

5: OH MY GIRL – 249,720 searches

The most searched song: Dolphin

4: GFRIEND – 287,933 searches

The most searched song: Mago

3: TWICE – 490,243 searches

The most searched song: I Can’t Stop Me

2: MAMAMOO – 534,687 searches

The most searched song: AYA

1: BLACKPINK – 814,971 searches

The most searched song: Lovesick Girls.

ALSO READ: Melon Music Awards 2020: IU and BTS SUGA's Eight wins big; Check out the winners announced so far

What do you think of the top 10? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below!

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Melon

Share your comment ×