BLACKPINK, aespa & TWICE: The crown bearers of this month’s Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings

Much like the last month, BLACKPINK has fortified itself as the leading girl group of this month by topping the November Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings. A monthly evaluation of the influence and interest of the audiences in these K-pop artists shows that aespa follows closely behind in the number 2 spot while TWICE takes the third.

The number 4 spot has been taken up by the super-seniors Girls Generation who continue to be relevant and amazing even after almost one and a half decades since its debut. SM Entertainment juniors of SNSD, Red Velvet take the No. 5 spot.

The trends in the reactions including the positive and negative responses to these girl groups have been collected over the period of October 14 to November 14 and valued with the help of points. Oh My Girl, Apink, MAMAMOO, WJSN, LABOUM fill up the next five spots with their own large influence.

BLACKPINK’s continued reign can be attested to the ongoing actions of the girls as they take up various fashion events by storm. Member Lisa’s continual release of music and its fame coupled with Jisoo’s drama lead debut in ‘Snowdrop’ have acted in the group’s favour. aespa has seen love for first their physical release ‘Savage’ while TWICE made a comeback with ‘Formula of Love’ recently.

All this has only made us excited for the release of more music from these powerful and stunning beauties of the K-pop universe.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: HYBE labelmates BTS & SEVENTEEN take top spots for November Boy group brand reputation rankings

Which is your favourite girl group? Let us know below.