  1. Home
  2. entertainment

BLACKPINK: The Album sells over 1 million copies as quartet becomes 1st Korean girl group to achieve milestone

BLACKPINK has officially earned the title of 'Million Seller' as their first official studio album BLACKPINK: The Album has sold over one million copies and counting.
71890 reads Mumbai Updated: October 26, 2020 04:00 pm
319,300 copies of BLACKPINK: The Album sold in the United States and EuropeBLACKPINK: The Album sells over 1 million copies as quartet becomes 1st Korean girl group to achieve milestone
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

BLACKPINK aka Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie, are on a mission to conquer the music industry with their first official studio album BLACKPINK: The Album which is breaking records left, right and center. Besides topping iTunes Top Albums chart in 57 countries, BLACKPINK: The Album also debuted at No. 2 on Billboard 200 and the UK's Official Albums Chart, hence setting new records for Korean girl groups on both charts.

Currently, BLACKPINK: The Album is at No. 10 on Billboard 200 which makes them the first Korean girl group to stay in the Top 10 for three weeks consecutively. But, that's not all! According to Soompi, YG Entertainment proudly announced that 1,209,543 copies of BLACKPINK: The Album has been sold until now. This includes domestic sales of 871,355 copies apprx and 319,300 copies sold in the United States and Europe. Moreover, the limited vinyl LP version's 18,000 copies were sold out almost as soon as they dropped.

Hence, BLACKPINK has now earned the title of 'Million Seller' as they are the first Korean girl group to sell over one million copies of an album with BLACKPINK: The Album.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky sees Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa discuss life 20 years from now: We'd have babies

BLACKPINK: The Album's addictive title track Lovesick Girls MV recently crossed 200 million views (203,512,724 views at the time the article was written) on YouTube. Lovesick Girls marks the quartet's 10th MV to achieve this milestone as it follows Boombayah, As If It's Your Last, Playing With Fire, Whistle, Ddu-Du-Ddu-Du, Kill This Love, Stay, How You Like That and Ice Cream with Selena Gomez.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Soompi

You may like these
BLACKPINK’s Lisa GUSHES over Coffee Prince star Gong Yoo; Reveals he’s her ‘ideal type’; Watch
BLACKPINK member Rosé on receiving love from BLINKS for her unique voice: It feels like a great compliment
BLACKPINK member Rosé and her platinum pink hair receives love from Shakira; BLINKS beg for a collab
BLACKPINK’s Jennie MAKES HISTORY on Spotify by crossing 240.8 million streams; Leaves Gangnam Style behind
BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky sees Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa discuss life 20 years from now: We'd have babies
BLACKPINK to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live as the first K pop girl group to do so; Will perform Lovesick Girls

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement