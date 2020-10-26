BLACKPINK: The Album sells over 1 million copies as quartet becomes 1st Korean girl group to achieve milestone

BLACKPINK has officially earned the title of 'Million Seller' as their first official studio album BLACKPINK: The Album has sold over one million copies and counting.

BLACKPINK aka Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie, are on a mission to conquer the music industry with their first official studio album BLACKPINK: The Album which is breaking records left, right and center. Besides topping iTunes Top Albums chart in 57 countries, BLACKPINK: The Album also debuted at No. 2 on Billboard 200 and the UK's Official Albums Chart, hence setting new records for Korean girl groups on both charts.

Currently, BLACKPINK: The Album is at No. 10 on Billboard 200 which makes them the first Korean girl group to stay in the Top 10 for three weeks consecutively. But, that's not all! According to Soompi, YG Entertainment proudly announced that 1,209,543 copies of BLACKPINK: The Album has been sold until now. This includes domestic sales of 871,355 copies apprx and 319,300 copies sold in the United States and Europe. Moreover, the limited vinyl LP version's 18,000 copies were sold out almost as soon as they dropped.

Hence, BLACKPINK has now earned the title of 'Million Seller' as they are the first Korean girl group to sell over one million copies of an album with BLACKPINK: The Album.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

BLACKPINK: The Album's addictive title track Lovesick Girls MV recently crossed 200 million views (203,512,724 views at the time the article was written) on YouTube. Lovesick Girls marks the quartet's 10th MV to achieve this milestone as it follows Boombayah, As If It's Your Last, Playing With Fire, Whistle, Ddu-Du-Ddu-Du, Kill This Love, Stay, How You Like That and Ice Cream with Selena Gomez.

