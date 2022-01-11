BLACKPINK alum Jennie has the midas touch when it comes to fashion; Here what we learnt

BLACKPINK’s Jennie referred to as “Human Chanel” by Korean media, the star is an ambassador to many such luxury brands. In addition to being a talented singer and dancer, the idol is also blessed when it comes to style. When we say blessed we mean it, anything Jennie wears turns into a trend overnight! So when looking for fashion inspiration, why look beyond the OG style queen of the K-pop world? Scroll down for her best fashion trends that she ALWAYS carries.

Sports Luxe: Cancelled that winter vacation because of COVID? Don't worry, you can still put that skiwear and other sporty ensembles to good use no matter where you are. There's something so fun about using dramatically oversize puffers, balaclavas, or ski shades to add some pizzazz to your look, why limit it just to the hills? Luxe sportswear is the trend of the moment right now and it also guarantees comfort!

Revamped classics: The classic pleated skirt, which is nothing new in Korean fashion gets an update! When most people think of a pleated skirt, they think of that classic school-girl mini or the pleats-galore trend of the early 2010s. But this season, it's all about the midi-skirt style, with wider pleats, maybe even a drop-waist. This is the 2022 perspective on the trend that will be so fun this winter. If you're in colder temperatures, just pair it with long boots.

Pants: If you've scrolled through Jennie’s Instagram, you've already seen her rock baggy pants a few times. Well, Cargo pants or oversized trousers in general, are back and bigger than ever this year, so we suggest you all hop on the trend. It can be hard to have fun with styling in the winter months, but when paired with the right coat, these pants will take all the heavy lifting off of your shoulders.

