BLACKPINK alum Jennie loves THESE 3 trends in the winter

While all BLACKPINK alums are uber stylish, there is something that stands out about the band’s Jennie. From her feminine looks to preppy outfits that fill you with nostalgia, the style star is constantly changing up her look and highlighting the effortless versatility she can carry off. While our wardrobes may not be as versatile, we’re looking at 3 basic trends from Jennie’s closet that will definitely make your winter looks.

Hemming it: Over the years, love for the short hemlines has risen and fallen, with labels like Chanel, Versace, and Roberto Cavalli in the ’90s and ’00s. Now it’s all about thigh-skimming dresses. Celebrating the drift towards maximalism this season, now is the perfect opportunity to go all out with this trend. Think bold colours, loud prints, skin-tight, or fit-and-flare – there’s something for everyone.

Suit up: The weather may be cold, but you’ll turn up the heat in one of these are ski looks. Whether you’re lounging by the fire or hitting the slopes, it’s all about staying cosy. Due to halted travel plans last year, the world is embracing trips to local ski lodges or even if you're not travelling this season, there's no better time to incorporate small pieces from a ski suit in your ensemble.

Faux fur: Oversized furry coats look great with columnlike pieces, such as a tube dress, catsuit, or a midi skirt with stockings, making it one of the hottest outerwear pieces this season. Be it a teddy texture, leopard print, or shag – this runway-approved item will instantly elevate your overall ensemble this fall.

