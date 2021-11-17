BLACKPINK alum Jisoo’s stylist always adds THESE 3 things to her closet

Jisoo has phenomenal style and being a BLACKPINK alum and a pop culture icon only gives her more room to experiment and show her fans how versatile her style is. Be it on-stage or off-stage, the musician is always in her Sunday best. From feminine florals to rocking basics, the singer does it all with effortless style and ease. Today we’re looking back at a few of Jisoo’s favourite trends that make her wardrobe awe-worthy.

Sheer gowns are having their moment in the spotlight! Embroidered with sequins, bows, and satin roses are often seen in Jisoo’s wardrobe. But a word to the wise if you're trying this trend on this winter--just don’t forget to stock up on big pants and good undergarments.

Enter Jisoo’s obsession with bodysuits, which lends a ninja-ish vibe more than one might have expected. From basics to evening looks, this one-piece wonders in mesh and intarsia wool work for every occasion with ease. Some simple layering and you're all set to go.

Retire the Birkenstocks and lounge pants NOW! We’re going all out this winter with a party-centric ensemble. Of course, a year of social hibernation will have you feeling outside your element but maximalism has a different take no matter what your style is. Whether you're a fan of prints or big on bling or accessorising, go all out with this year-end and give your worn-out hoodies a rest.

