BLACKPINK alum Lisa is currently loving these BASIC trends for winter; Take notes

Lisa is the undoubted queen of fashion! While being a BLACKPINK member does give her a certain cache and resources that only pop icons access, she does love her basics! And while we can only hope to ace style as well as she does, today, we’re decoding the simple and very-copyable trends for winter that the icon can’t get enough of. Scroll down to up your winter style game!

Denim play: Start the season right in a series of dark denim. This outfit ensemble combines the effortless chic styling of monochrome denim with a subtle laidback feel for a fun day out or an evening at the hottest bar. With retro stylings back in full force, try a ’70s inspired jumpsuit – cinched in at the waist and ballooning from the knee, giving an elongated silhouette. Mix and match with cutouts, skin-tight silhouettes, and everything in between. This trend gives you a lot of room to play around with, so have some fun.

Minis: Celebrating the drift towards maximalism this season, now is the perfect opportunity to go all out with your favourite mini dresses this season. Picture bold colours, loud prints, skin-tight, or fit-and-flare – there’s something for everyone, no matter what your style. If it gets too cold, add a pair of knee-high boots and an oversized blazer on top, while keeping you warm you’ll also achieve the casual off-duty model look.

Hide and seek: From the runways, red carpets to the Instagram grid, cut-outs have exploded in popularity. This winter, covering and nestling up is old news, showing a little bit of skin is fun, fresh, and flirty, and it doesn’t have to be left behind when summer closes out! You can try the trend with coats, midi dresses, or minis, paired with print tights or knee boots.

