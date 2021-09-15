BLACKPINK alum Lisa has convinced us to get bangs; Here’s how

Bangs, every woman has a love-hate relationship with the tricky trend, be it at any age. While tricky, and almost impossible to style, we’re revisiting the trend only based on how good they look on BLACKPINK alum Lisa! While the celebrity has an impeccable sense of style, music, and even dancing, but what we are currently loving is how she pulls off. Lisa’s bangs have very quickly become her signature style and has our belief that we need to try this out! Throughout the years, with several different hair colours and aesthetics, the performer/musician has always rocked her signature bangs.

Lisa often changes her hair colour and style to match the different BLACKPINK eras. Case in point, for the “Ice Cream” music video, Lisa sported a black bob sprinkled with light pink. For one performance of “Pretty Savage,” she had the same jet black hairstyle, this time with blonde hair hidden throughout. Sometimes, this idol features long, flowy hair in addition to her bangs. She sported long light brown hair pulled into a ponytail for the group’s performance at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival.

So, whether you’re a long-time fringe devotee wondering whether to consider growing it out or are thinking of making the beauty crossover to finally experimenting with a new set of bangs, we’ll hand it over to Lisa to convince you of their winning potential. Are you convinced yet? We’re listening in the comments! Don’t forget to tell us who you think is the most stylish BLACKPINK member according to you? Scroll down and tell us in the comments section below.

