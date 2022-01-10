BLACKPINK alum Lisa’s style is dominated by THESE simple trends; Find out

Lisa of the band Blackpink is the most followed K-pop artist on Instagram with 47.6 million followers, her fans aka BLINKS naturally love her style, beauty, and off-duty looks that she serves on a regular. Being a brand ambassador of Celine, the girl has got to have some style chops, and how! Needless to say, the powerhouse’s style is nothing short of magnificent. Today, we’re commemorating her love for fashion by listing out a few trends we picked up from the glamorous K pop icon herself. Take a look!

Electric colour palette: While colours like emerald green have dominated and gone viral in the past year, so have neutrals. If you're wondering if you should add some bold shades to your closet, the answer is: Now is definitely the time. Forget low-impact shades, however tempting they may seem, because it's bold colours that will soon be all over your feeds. Bold colours will also make you stand out and in general be very impressionable!

Going long: While mini skirts have been a favourite in Korean fashion for as long as time itself, on the other end of the spectrum are maxi hemlines. As mentioned, when it comes to skirts, the trend is to either go mini or completely maxi; there is no middle ground. Consider maxi skirts the piece to invest in right now! Chic it up with coordinated looks, colour coordinated sets always scream luxury!

The classics: While we’ve spent our 90s in medium wash jeans, the current season demands a darker look. The dark wash jeans offer a much more sophisticated, sleek, polished look, and a breath of fresh air in the world of jeans. This is the denim trend and colour to buy in 2022!

Luxe: Lastly, always pick quality over quantity and it's also how fashion stars like Lisa are curating their closets right now. Luxe staples are winning out, so look for expertly-crafted pieces and basics to buy now and wear forever.

