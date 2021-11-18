BLACKPINK alum Rosé is this season’s undisputed fashion queen; Here’s why

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 18, 2021 12:19 AM IST  |  6.4K
   
BLACKPINK Rosé style
New Zealand born Rosé is the life of the party in and outside BLACKPINK. The lead dancer of the group not only has amazing dance skills but also is a complete fashion icon. From feminine preppy looks to edgy styles with a hint of glam, the pop icon has done and aced it all. Today, we’re looking back at a few trends that the icon always embodies. Scroll down for the full breakdown. 

 

Quilt up: You’ll stay EXTRA warm in all things quilted for winter and the super-soft textured vest is the perfect addition to your winter wardrobe. In addition to keeping you cosy under the multi-layered outfit that can be styled with quilted pieces, these wardrobe must-haves also look chic as ever especially in pastel and nude tones. 

 

Mini route: It might be cold, but that won’t stop us or Rosé from wearing miniskirts. (Pair ’em with tights if you get goosebumps easily) and soldier on. Miniskirts and dresses are age-old clothing items that hardly ever go out of style and especially not when you can add a pair of chic stockings underneath and carry on! 

 

Country chic: From dresses to jackets and even accessories, fringe is king this season. Add a statement jacket to your wardrobe this season and get your fringe on! Or to make it more fun,  try this asymmetrical dress next time you’re planning a night out. 

 

