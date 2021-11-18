BLACKPINK alum Rosé is this season’s undisputed fashion queen; Here’s why

New Zealand born Rosé is the life of the party in and outside BLACKPINK. The lead dancer of the group not only has amazing dance skills but also is a complete fashion icon. From feminine preppy looks to edgy styles with a hint of glam, the pop icon has done and aced it all. Today, we’re looking back at a few trends that the icon always embodies. Scroll down for the full breakdown.

Quilt up: You’ll stay EXTRA warm in all things quilted for winter and the super-soft textured vest is the perfect addition to your winter wardrobe. In addition to keeping you cosy under the multi-layered outfit that can be styled with quilted pieces, these wardrobe must-haves also look chic as ever especially in pastel and nude tones.

Mini route: It might be cold, but that won’t stop us or Rosé from wearing miniskirts. (Pair ’em with tights if you get goosebumps easily) and soldier on. Miniskirts and dresses are age-old clothing items that hardly ever go out of style and especially not when you can add a pair of chic stockings underneath and carry on!

Country chic: From dresses to jackets and even accessories, fringe is king this season. Add a statement jacket to your wardrobe this season and get your fringe on! Or to make it more fun, try this asymmetrical dress next time you’re planning a night out.

