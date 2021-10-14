BLACKPINK alums Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa have inspired us to try THESE trends

When it comes to fashion, it’s tough not to think of the South Korean all-girl band BLACKPINK. Over the years, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa’s style has gone from preppy teens to chic powerful woman style and their transformation and evolution is simply astonishing. The girls endorse multiple luxury fashion brands and can be seen front row at every major fashion show in the world, so of course, their knowledge of fashion precedes us all! Today, we’re looking back at the trends we’d like to copy from the alums!

Print it up: Bold colours and shapes create standout geometric prints that will instantly and very easily elevate any wardrobe. Especially with winters right around the corner, when black coats are a staple, try adding a bold piece into the mix. Bonus points for mixing and matching prints.

Colour play: Don’t be afraid to colour block! Break fashion rules and quit playing it safe as you try a combination of saturated hues, which isn’t such a bad idea. It’s been a tough year, and brightening up your wardrobe is an easy opportunity to bring some colour into your life.

Shine on: While all shimmery outfits and ensembles are just extra enough for evening outings, the styling tips we’ve adopted from recent runways have convinced us otherwise. Add a bit of sparkle to your ensemble by sneakily adding one element of glitter to your outfits. When paired with casual jeans, shimmer can look great in the daylight. Expert layering under vests, trench coats, and blazers create an elevated look.

