BLACKPINK alums Rose, Jennie, Lisa and Jisoo are ruling the style circuit; Here’s how

We’ve often spoken about BLACKPINK’s alums Rose, Jennie, Lisa and Jisoo’s dynamite style as individuals. But apart from that, the band together is also a leader in setting trends and elevating fashion goals all over the world. While their aesthetics are slightly different from each other, the group’s style comes together and complements each other everywhere–whether they are on stage or off-duty. Today, we’re looking at a few trends and pieces that the members love to add to their style. Scroll down to get inspired!

One of BLACKPINK alums’ favourite elevated basics at the moment is the oversize button-up shirt. The modern classic has been a staple for many over the last few seasons, and it’s quickly becoming my tried-and-true go-to. While the staple primarily goes for the silhouette in white, many new iterations in saturated hues or prints can be experimented with as well.

Loafers are turning out to be one of the top shoe choices thanks to their comfortable and always-chic nature. You can also dress them up or down. A proper French-girl pick, the shoes go best with pleated skirts (which are loved by Jisoo) or can even be rocked with a T-shirt and jeans. The styling possibilities are endless!

The season of the tights is over and it's more about a relaxed and comfortable fit now. Relaxed suiting—trousers and blazers, specifically—thanks to the polished and low-key nature of the look, always looks super classy. Can be rocked individually with a tighter item to counterplay it or can be worn as a set!

