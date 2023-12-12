BLACKPINK and BTS’ SUGA announced as highest grossing touring K-pop acts in 2023; TWICE, SEVENTEEN follow
Breaking records in 2023, BLACKPINK and BTS's SUGA reign as Billboard's top-grossing touring K-pop acts, trailed by fellow groups like TWICE, SEVENTEEN, Tomorrow X Together, Stray Kids and more. Read on!
-
BLACKPINK and BTS’ SUGA top Billboards' list as highest grossing touring K-pop acts in 2023
-
TWICE, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids and more make up to the list of top 10
BLACKPINK and BTS' SUGA emerged as trailblazers, leading the charge in 2023 as K-pop's highest-grossing touring acts. Alongside them stood TWICE, TXT, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, ATEEZ and more collectively defining a new era in music industry dominance.
BLACKPINK and BTS’ SUGA lead Billboards' boxscore list as highest grossing touring K-pop acts in 2023
In the seismic landscape of K-pop's global conquest, 2023 stood as a groundbreaking year, with Billboard's Boxscore unveiling staggering revelations about the highest-grossing touring acts. At the zenith were luminaries BLACKPINK and BTS' SUGA, whose astronomical earnings solidified their reign as the titans of K-pop touring.
BLACKPINK's commanding $148 million in touring revenue reaffirmed their unrivaled status as a global powerhouse. Their electrifying performances and magnetic stage presence drew legions of devoted fans worldwide, elevating them to the pinnacle of Billboard's rankings.
Meanwhile, BTS' SUGA made an astonishing solo mark, amassing an impressive $57 million. His individual tour success underscored BTS' members' formidable solo prowess, showcasing the group's collective influence and their ability to captivate audiences independently.
TWICE, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, TXT, ATEEZ and more complete the list of Billboards' boxscore list highest grossing touring K-pop acts in 2023
TWICE's captivating performances propelled them to the third spot, securing a commendable $54 million. Their infectious energy and unwavering popularity continued to enchant audiences globally, cementing their status as K-pop icons.
Trailing closely were rising stars like TOMORROW X TOGETHER, SEVENTEEN, and ENHYPEN, each amassing remarkable earnings of $47 million, $43 million, and $33 million, respectively. Their burgeoning fan bases and distinctive musical styles contributed to their notable positions on the Billboard list.
Further down the ranks, Stray Kids and ATEEZ showcased their burgeoning influence, raking in $16 million and $14 million, respectively. Their rise highlighted the ever-expanding reach of K-pop, captivating audiences with their unique sounds and captivating performances.
LE SSERAFIM and NCT DREAM, although lower on the list, made their mark with earnings of $8 million and $7 million, respectively. Their presence among the top-grossing acts signaled the evolving landscape of K-pop, with newer entrants making substantial strides in the industry.
This resounding success not only underscored the financial might of these K-pop acts but also spoke volumes about the unwavering dedication of their fervent fan bases. Beyond monetary gains, these numbers echoed the global phenomenon that K-pop has become, transcending borders and languages to unite fans in their shared love for these remarkable groups.
The year 2023 reaffirmed K-pop's indisputable dominance on the global music stage, showcasing the genre's ability to captivate audiences and break records with its infectious melodies and dynamic performances. As BLACKPINK, BTS, and a constellation of other stellar acts continue to pave the way for K-pop's international expansion, their impact resonates as a testament to the genre's enduring influence and cultural significance.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: BTS and BLACKPINK revealed as most searched boy and girl group of all time by Google
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more