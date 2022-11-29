BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez reunite during the BORN PINK World Tour

Famous American Singer Selena Gomez and the queens of K-pop BLACKPINK have finally reunited as Selena Gomez met BLACKPINK at their BORN PINK World Tour concert in Newark. She shared some adorable pictures with Jisoo , Jennie , Rosé and Lisa , fans can’t get enough of it.

Two years ago, on August 28, 2022 Selena Gomez and BLACKPINK released a collaboration single ‘Ice Cream’. This song was a major hit and everyone was hooked to the lyrics 'ice cream chillin’. Taking us back to this song, Selena posted the pictures on her Instagram and captioned them “Selpink chillin”. It is really sweet to see the adorable relationship the global stars have with each other.

Ice Cream

Although BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez worked together on their collaboration track “Ice Cream” and shot the music video, they couldn't meet in person due to COVID-19. This excited the fans even more as both artists finally got to meet each other in person. With this interaction, fans are demanding a new collaboration between the BLACKPINK girls and Selena.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK kickstarted their BORN PINK World Tour this year in October which is expected to go on till June 2023. The girls have finished with the North American shows and are set to resume their tour soon. BLACKPINK will soon be doing shows in Asia and Europe. They will start their European tour with two shows in London on November 30 and December 1. We wish BLACKPINK a safe and healthy tour!