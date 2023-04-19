BLACKPINK and Tyga become good friends at Coachella; Lisa has fun with with Billie Eilish and Dominic Fike

On April 17 and 18, Tyga and BLACKPINK’s Lisa took to their Instagrams to show off the fun weekend they had at the 2023 Coachella. Tyga is a certified BLINK with the way he posted about BLACKPINK’s performance even on Instagram stories. Lisa and Tyga are known to be friends as he had sent some shoes from his collaboration project earlier.

Lisa with Billie Eilish:

On April 19th, Lisa posted several photos with the caption 'Fun in the desert'. In the photo, Lisa and Billie Eilish are posing affectionately. In particular, the two of them are making humorous expressions while touching their cheeks, which evokes a sense of satisfaction. In another photo, Lisa matched a knit with a black ribbon and a white frill skirt to show off her youthful charm. Lisa's fashion sense, like a luxury brand ambassador, draws admiration. Netizens who saw this cheered for Lisa and Billie Eilish's meeting, such as "Superstars met" and "Great chemistry". Meanwhile, BLACKPINK, to which Lisa belongs, attended the large-scale American music festival 'Coachella' held in Coachella Valley, Indio, California, USA on the 15th (local time) and appeared as a headliner on the second day.

About BLACKPINK:

BLACKPINK (Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, Lisa) left a strong impression from the beginning of their debut. YG Entertainment's first girl group after 7 years since 2NE1 took their first steps in the music industry in June 2016 amidst keen interest. They rose to the top of the major music charts and emerged as a trend. In particular, after 14 days of debut, which is the shortest record for a girl group ever, they even won a trophy on terrestrial music broadcasting (SBS 'Music Core'). Collaborations with foreign pop stars also received a lot of attention. Lady Gaga's 6th regular album 'CHROMATICA', which BLACKPINK participated in, 'SOUR CANDY', track 10, ranked 33rd on the Billboard Hot 100, 2nd on the Spotify Global Top Chart, and 17th on the UK Official Singles Chart. The collaboration song 'Ice Cream' with Selena Gomez entered the Billboard Hot 100 at number 13. This is the highest ranking for a K-pop girl group.

ALSO READ: aespa members are a vision in white in the first concept teasers for the upcoming third mini album MY WORLD

Advertisement