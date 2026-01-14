BLACKPINK announces 3rd mini-album DEADLINE out on February 27, 2026 amid ongoing world tour

New BLACKPINK music is on the way! On January 15 local time, the quartet confirmed the release plans for their upcoming album, an EP named DEADLINE. The girl group will be dropping a new album in over 3.5 years since their second studio album, BORN PINK, was shared with the world. A teaser clip was shared alongside the album announcement, confirming the February 27, 2026, release date and 12 am EST/1 pm KST (9:30 am IST) release time.

BLACKPINK reveals 3rd mini-album name as DEADLINE

BLINKs (fans of BLACKPINK) can finally celebrate as the four-piece has confirmed the release of a new mini-album, their third. A clip of a high-speed name reveal was shared on the team’s social media accounts with the words, “BLACKPINK 3rd MINI ALBUM [DEADLINE]

2026. 02. 27. 12AM(EST) / 1PM(KST).” Check out the video below.

While many were curious about the title of the team’s new track collection, the girls seem to have chosen to stick with the world tour name, DEADLINE. They are known to have filmed the music video at the end of last year, with photoshoots for the album cover and more seemingly being done soon after. A large-scale promotional cycle is expected for this return to the music scene.

The drop of the DEADLINE album comes over seven months since the release of their last digital single, JUMP, which met the world on July 11, 2025. The group has since been on a world tour, which is all set to conclude on January 26, 2026, in Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Stadium.

After much speculation and unconfirmed rumors that have riddled the comeback of the girl group amid their ongoing world tour, the announcement comes as a necessary respite for fans. Previously reported to be releasing in November, which was then changed to the end of 2025, following a revelation from YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun Suk himself, the record was pushed further to seemingly improve its quality. Now, the plans have been confirmed for the new album as Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa continue their world tour.

ALSO READ: 83rd Golden Globes: BLACKPINK’s Lisa, SEVENTEEN’s Joshua and Lee Byung Hun bring the glam, PICS