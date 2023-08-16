BLACKPINK announces BORN PINK WORLD TOUR finale concerts in Seoul: Dates, presale tickets, more details inside

In October 2022, BLACKPINK launched their BORN PINK WORLD TOUR in Seoul, South Korea, following the release of their highly anticipated album of Born Pink. Since then, the group has been touring and performing in numerous countries. On August 16, the group unveiled a poster announcing the finale of their ongoing BORN PINK WORLD TOUR with a two-night concert in Seoul scheduled for September 16 and 17.

BORN PINK WORLD TOUR finale concerts in Seoul- know more

The event is set to be held on both Saturday, September 16, and Sunday, September 17, of this year. Additionally, the second show will be streamed online through Weverse concerts. However, specific details regarding the timing and venue of the concerts are still pending confirmation. Notably, offline tickets can be obtained via Interpark, while online tickets will be made available for purchase through the Weverse shop as indicated on the poster.

The presale dates are out

For BLINK membership presale registration it will begin on 25 August at 6pm KST and will close on 27 August at 11:59 KST. The BLINK membership presale verification will start on 29 August at 11 AM KST and end on 30 August at 11:59 KST. BLINK membership presale will start on 29 August at 8 PM KST and end on 30 August at 11:59 KST.

Tickets for online livestream will start 29 August 8PM KST onwards. The public sale of tickets September 1 at 7PM KST. The fanclub presale will only be available for BLINK Membership members, BLACKPINK Global official fanclub.

BLACKPINK's recent activity

The girl group is celebrated worldwide for their remarkable success and record-breaking music. Recently, member Lisa achieved triple platinum certifications with "LALISA." Additionally, the group achieved a milestone as the first music artist to exceed 90 million subscribers on YouTube. In July 2020, BLACKPINK also made history by becoming the first non-English artist to secure a position in the top five list of YouTube subscribers. Moreover, BLACKPINK's official YouTube channel has amassed an incredible total of over 32.2 billion views.

Their recent concert, the BORN PINK WORLD TOUR, is also making waves in breaking records. BLACKPINK stands as the first girl group in Asia to sell more than 1 million tickets for their BORN PINK WORLD TOUR. Furthermore, they joined the ranks of only Taylor Swift and Beyoncé as the sole female acts to sell out two consecutive nights of performances at the MetLife stadium for the BORN PINK concert.

