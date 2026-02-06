BLACKPINK announces DEADLINE album tracklist ahead of February 27 release, title song named GO

BLACKPINK has announced their music comeback with the release of their third mini album, DEADLINE. The new record will hit the market on February 27 and will be the group’s first album release in over three years, following the drop of BORN PINK in 2022. On Friday KST, the team revealed its 5-song tracklist, led by the title track GO.

BLACPINK reveals DEADLINE tracklist and lead song

Following the release of JUMP as a single in July 2025, the group is all set to showcase their four new songs via the album, DEADLINE. Among them, GO will be the title track, a sound the girls have said to have not explored previously. Remaining tracks include Me and my, Champion, and Fxxxboy (sic).

Previously, no-face teaser photos were revealed for the four members, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, with close-up shots of the singers’ outfits. The girls have recently wrapped up their DEADLINE World Tour, which began last year, spanning multiple stadium concerts in some of the biggest cities in the world. With an extension of a couple of dates, the last show was held in Hong Kong, following which the girls took to the global stage for various ventures.

Jisoo will soon get busy with the promotions of her Netflix production, Boyfriend on Demand, alongside Seo In Guk. Meanwhile, Rosé recently made history, becoming the first K-pop soloist to perform as the opener for the Grammy Awards. Jennie is reveling in the popularity of Rosie’s release and has appeared on reality shows like EXchange 4 and Secret Santa Club. Lastly, Lisa has been making waves with her acting chops, joining Extraction: Tygo and a new Netflix rom-com film.

It is not known whether the four members will resume their tour or come back to it in the future. Meanwhile, the album DEADLINE hits the stores on February 27, 2026.

