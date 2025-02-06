BLACKPINK announces full group world tour in 2025 with new teaser; Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa hype reunion

BLACKPINK has been confirmed to hold a world tour in 2025 and the fans are celebrating. Although there had been rumors about a possible comeback, the world tour news absolutely shocked everyone. Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa are all set to return as a team and take on the stage for BLINKS!

On February 6, 2025, YG Entertainment officially announced that BLACKPINK will be going on a world tour soon. Along with the news a teaser was also released showcasing the grand concert with fans excitedly screaming at the group’s arrival on stage. However, more details about the tour including dates, venue, and ticketing information will be released at a later date.

Following the announcement, all four members of the group, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa reposted the teaser on their Instagram story, equally showing their excitement for the upcoming tour. Fans can also expect the release of a brand-new album along with exciting new music videos featuring the K-pop stars.

The group made their comeback in 2022 with the album Born Pink, which included the music videos for the singles Pink Venom and Shut Down. To promote the album they went on a world tour titled BORN PINK across various countries in Asia, North America and Europe. Starting the tour in July 2022 to ending it in September 2023, it comprised a total of 66 concerts in 22 countries. It became the highest-grossing concert tour by a female group.

Formed by YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK is a four-member group that includes Lisa, Jinnie, Jisoo, and Rosé. They made their debut with the single album Square One, featuring the tracks Whistle and Boombayah. The group is considered the most successful K-pop girl band internationally and a major frontrunner in the Hallyu Wave.

BLACKPINK's impressive list of accolades includes their status as the first K-pop group to perform at Coachella and the first K-pop girl group to be certified by the RIAA. The group has also won numerous awards, such as the Golden Disc Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and MTV Video Music Awards.